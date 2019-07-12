Hall joins Hattiesburg Clinic Neurological Surgery

Bradley T. Hall, DO, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Neurological Surgery.

Hall provides care for patients in need of surgery for diseases affecting the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. He also specializes in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery.

Hall received his medical degree from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich. He completed his residency in neurological surgery at Michigan State University in Southfield, Mich. He also completed a fellowship in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery through the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis at the University of Miami in Miami, Fla.

Hall is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Surgery. He is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the North American Spine Society.