Hatter promoted at Citizens National Bank in Flowood

Katie Hatter, Mortgage Group Lending Assistant at Citizens National Bank, has been promoted to the position of a Mortgage Originator at the Bank’s Castlewoods Banking Centre. With 19 years of mortgage lending experience in the Jackson area, Hatter joined the Bank in July 2018.
Greg Shows, Mortgage Originator at Citizens National Bank’s Madison Banking Centre, originally hired Hatter and commented as follows: “I knew from the moment of Katie’s first interview that she would be a great asset for the Bank. She has extensive knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry,” Shows said. “Katie also brings great energy and confidence when talking to clients and realtors. I believe she is going to do a great job of growing the Bank’s mortgage lending presence in the Jackson area,” he added.
Originally from Brandon, Hatter attended both Hinds Community College and Belhaven University. At Hinds Community College, she received an Associate’s degree in Secondary Education. While at Belhaven University, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info