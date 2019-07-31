Hatter promoted at Citizens National Bank in Flowood

Katie Hatter, Mortgage Group Lending Assistant at Citizens National Bank, has been promoted to the position of a Mortgage Originator at the Bank’s Castlewoods Banking Centre. With 19 years of mortgage lending experience in the Jackson area, Hatter joined the Bank in July 2018.

Greg Shows, Mortgage Originator at Citizens National Bank’s Madison Banking Centre, originally hired Hatter and commented as follows: “I knew from the moment of Katie’s first interview that she would be a great asset for the Bank. She has extensive knowledge and experience in the mortgage industry,” Shows said. “Katie also brings great energy and confidence when talking to clients and realtors. I believe she is going to do a great job of growing the Bank’s mortgage lending presence in the Jackson area,” he added.

Originally from Brandon, Hatter attended both Hinds Community College and Belhaven University. At Hinds Community College, she received an Associate’s degree in Secondary Education. While at Belhaven University, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.