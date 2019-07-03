Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular welcomes four new providers

Hattiesburg Clinic Heart & Vascular has added four new providers to its growing team.

Carter G. Holland, PA-C; Danielle H. McVeigh, CNP; Leslie R. Tynes, CNP; and Gina R. Whitehead, CNP, joined Heart & Vascular. The four providers work with the department’s physicians, giving follow-up care to patients who are being treated for cardiac disorders and related conditions.

Holland earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Mississippi State University in Starkville, Miss. He received his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in Birmingham, Ala. Holland is board certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He has experience in emergency medicine.

McVeigh received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss., and her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. She is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She has experience working in emergency care and telemetry.

Tynes received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., and a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. She is board certified as an adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. She has more than a decade of experience in emergency and trauma care and worked in neurosurgery prior to joining Hattiesburg Clinic. She has special interests in the prevention of cardiovascular disease and management of acute cardiac events.

Whitehead obtained a Bachelor of Science in both Psychology and Nursing and a Master of Science in Nursing from William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Miss. She also received her Post-Graduate Certificate as a Family Nurse Practitioner from The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She completed a clinical internship at Hattiesburg Clinic Bellevue Family Medicine.

Whitehead is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She has professional memberships with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, American Nurses Association, Mississippi Nurses Association and Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. Her special interests are adult health, mental health and critical care.