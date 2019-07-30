Hill to lead Meridian Community College Foundation

Meridian Community College President Dr. Thomas Huebner named Leia Hill as vice president of advancement and executive director of the MCC Foundation.

An alumna of MCC, Hill previously worked in the MCC Foundation office from 2006 to 2014 as program coordinator of the College’s Arts & Letters Series and Lifetime Quest programs.

She returned to MCC in July 2018 as associate vice president for College Communications, leading the team in continuing to build the College’s presence in marketing and public relations as well as coordinating branding endeavors.

Hill will serve as vice president for Institutional Advancement, executive director of the MCC Foundation, and will continue to oversee College Communications at MCC.

Hill also served the EMCC Foundation as the associate vice president before returning to MCC. While at EMCC in that position, she was responsible for overseeing the departments of public information, digital media and recruiting and worked with alumni affairs. Also, she implemented brand and integrated marketing strategies while developing and recruiting/retention plans.

In addition to her MCC associate degree, Hill holds a master’s degree from the University of Mississippi; a master’s certificate from the University of Florida and a bachelor’s degree from Mississippi University for Women. She has served as president of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi, Meridian Chapter and is a Leadership Lauderdale graduate. Currently, she is serving as a United Way of Meridian board member.

Additional staff changes include Joy Smith as coordinator for College Communications and Laureta Chislom as coordinator for Lifelong Learning. Lauren Pratt will assume responsibility for planning and coordinating the College for Kids program and will continue in her position as social media coordinator and event specialist.