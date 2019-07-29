Historic Catholic building in Mississippi to be closed, sold

The Enterprise-Journal reports Sister Debra Sciano said in a news release St. Mary of the Pines retirement home in Chatawa would soon be sold and many of the 40 residents relocated to St. Anthony’s Gardens in a nearby Louisiana parish.
The downsizing comes as fewer American women are entering the School Sisters of Notre Dame, a Catholic religious order.
Residents will begin moving in August. Those needing more skilled care are expected to move in the coming months to a building under construction next to St.?Anthony’s.
It’s unclear what will happen to a church and retreat center on the same property as St. Mary.
