Hurricane center says tropical depression likely in Gulf

Forecasters in Miami said Monday that a trough of low pressure over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf where a broad area of low pressure will form in a couple of days.
The forecasters say the system has the potential to bring heavy rain along the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday urged Floridians to be prepared.
He says residents in north and central Florida should be ready for heavy rain and the potential for flooding in low-lying areas.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info