ICE will now house detainees in a second Mississippi prison

ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox told The Clarion Ledger Wednesday that Adams County Correctional Center started housing detainees in June due to the “situation at the Southwest border.”
Natchez Inc. Executive Director Chandler Russ told The Natchez Democrat that their numbers may grow to 660 detainees this month while federal inmates are relocated.
The U.S. Marshal Service meanwhile said it was housing “approximately 575 prisoners” as of February at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility.
A detainee’s daughter told the Jackson paper her father arrived Sunday and started a hunger strike Tuesday. Cox said ICE doesn’t consider it a hunger strike until nine straight meals are missed.
