JBHM Architecture elevates Ryan Florreich to Principal

JBHM Architecture has elevated Ryan Florreich, AIA, NCARB, to principal in recognition of his outstanding performance across a wide range of sectors, most notably education, civic and healthcare.

A 13-year veteran of the architecture and design industry, Florreich joined the firm in 2006 soon after graduating from Mississippi State University’s School of Architecture.

Florreich has extensive experience in designing K-12 educational facilities, working with the Jackson Public School District, Madison County School District, Moss Point School District, and Pascagoula-Gautier School District. His award-winning work also includes Central Nephrology Clinic and Fresenius Medical Care in Flowood, Hinds Community College Allen-Dukes-Whitaker Women’s Residence Hall and Riggs-Virden Men’s Residence Hall in Raymond, Long Beach City Hall, Long Beach Fire Station No. 2 and Jackson Imports.