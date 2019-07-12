Joel Smith joins Renasant

Renasant announced the hiring of Joel E. Smith as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. Smith is located at 1661 Aaron Brenner Drive, Suite 100 Memphis 38120.
“We are thrilled to have Joel join Renasant,” said Dan Reid, President of Memphis Community and Business Banking. “With more than 15 years of banking experience, he will be a great asset to our team. We look forward to seeing Joel continue to grow here at Renasant Bank.”
Smith is a graduate of Rhodes College where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree, and the University of South Carolina with a Master’s degree in Accountancy. He is a board member for Levitt Shell and Legacy Memphis, a Youth Villages volunteer, and has also contributed 8+ gallons of blood as a blood donor.
