Johnna Carter named employee of the quarter

Johnna Carter was named South Mississippi State Hospital’s second quarter 2019 Employee of the Quarter.
She is a lifelong resident of Hattiesburg and graduated from Oak Grove High School.
Carter holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master’s degree in Counseling Psychology from William Carey University. She earned Licensed Professional Counselor certification in March 2016.
Before joining SMSH as a Behavioral Health Specialist in June 2016, Carter worked as an adult clinician at Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources. She completed her internship at SMSH in Spring 2013.
Carter and her husband welcomed a baby girl into their family in 2018. In her spare time, she enjoys time with family and friends and listening to mystery and psychological thriller audiobooks.
She is a member of Venture Church and Friends of South Mississippi State Hospital.
