Judge suspended after wrongly trying to help acquaintances

The Mississippi Supreme Court is suspending a judge 30 days without pay after a professional group found he violated conduct standards by improperly helping one person charged with prostitution and trying to help another charged with marijuana possession.
Justices on Thursday are also publicly reprimanding the judge, Frank Sutton of Hinds County Justice Court.
The Mississippi Commission on Judicial Performance found Sutton asked an investigator in 2018 to “help him out” because Sutton knows relatives of a woman charged with prostitution. The investigator refused, and Sutton remanded the charge, which means it wasn’t prosecuted.
Sutton is also a pastor, and the commission found he improperly asked an investigator about a marijuana charge faced by a parishioner’s son.
Sutton did not immediately respond Thursday to a message left at his office.
