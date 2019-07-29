Junior League of Jackson announces board of directors

The Junior League of Jackson has announced the 2019-2020 Board of Directors for the organization. The members are: Front Row (left to right): Adriane Louie, Placement Chair; Staci McNinch, President-Elect, LaKeysha Isaac, President; Ellie Word, Membership Vice President. Second Row: Allison Simpson, Operations Vice President; Missy Heidelberg, Treasurer; Katie Browning, Fund Development Vice President; Kacey Matthews, Member-at-Large; Erin Pickens, Training and Organizational Development Vice President; Beth Hansen, Sustaining Advisor. Back Row: Donna Josey, Sustaining Advisor; Melanie Hataway, Sustaining Advisor; Susan Rockoff, Community Vice President; Julia Wise, Secretary; Jaime Stein, Treasurer-Elect; Dana Wilson, Communications Vice-President; Elizabeth Paine, Nominating Chair. (Courtesy of Junior League of Jackson)
