Kay Dowdy joins Citizens National Bank

Kay Dowdy has joined Citizens National Bank’s South Region as a Mortgage Lender and her office is located at the Bank’s West Hattiesburg Banking Centre. With over 14 years of experience in the banking and real estate industry, Dowdy brings a unique skillset to the Bank. From 2004 until 2011, she was the exclusive realtor and home consultant for AAA Homes of MS, LLC in Hattiesburg. This position provided her with a unique opportunity to learn all aspects of home construction and sales. In this role, she performed construction inspections of homes as they were being built and also wrote and negotiated contracts on homes when they were ready to be sold.

As she became an expert in the home buying and building industry, her career path led her to become a Mortgage Loan Officer at Grand Bank for Savings in Hattiesburg where she was employed from 2012 until 2016. During her employment at Grand Bank, she was promoted to serve as the Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Loans. Since November 2016, Dowdy has served as an Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer at First Bank in Hattiesburg and she has been highly successful in helping numerous clients to achieve their dream of home ownership.

Dowdy is a 2004 graduate of the Real Estate Training Institute and her diploma represents 60 hours of professional development. She is also a 2019 graduate of the prestigious Xinnix Edge Mortgage Academy, which empowers mortgage professionals with sales and marketing strategies as well as leadership skills that enable them to realize their full potential. Through her affiliation with the Mississippi Community Financial Access Coalition, Dowdy has developed specialized skills to assist her clients in planning strategies to become more financially fit through financial goal setting, developing spending plans, and reducing debt.

An active member of the Hattiesburg Area Association of Realtors, Dowdy is a member of several committees for the Association.

Originally from Petal, Dowdy is a graduate of Petal High School.