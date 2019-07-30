Keesler Federal opens new Madison branch

Keesler Federal Credit Union has opened its first branch in the city of Madison, located at 1944 Main Street.

The Madison branch is Keesler Federal’s first stand-alone branch in the Jackson area market. The 4,305 square foot building will offer a full suite of loan and deposit products, mortgage and business services as well as a drive-up ATM, three-lane drive-up teller service, a night deposit drop box, and notary services. For member convenience, a tech bar and children’s area are available.

The Madison branch is located at the corner of Main Street and Welch Farms Boulevard, across from the Academy Sports and Hobby Lobby retail center. The walk-in location will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The new Madison location expands Keesler Federal’s footprint in the greater Jackson market. Keesler Federal in recent months opened branches in Flowood and Ridgeland. Keesler Federal also has locations at the Junction on I-55 North and in the MDOT Building in downtown Jackson.

Although the branch is now open, a grand opening celebration event is planned for Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Heather Mathis has been named manager of the new Madison branch. Mathis has worked extensively at both commercial banks and credit unions, and most recently served as manager at Keesler Federal’s Flowood branch, and also Financial Service Representative at Keesler Federal’s Junction branch in Jackson.