Kersh appointed to CARF International Financial Advisory Panel

Scott Kersh, St. Catherine’s Village Chief Financial Officer, was recently appointed to the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) Financial Advisory Panel.

This international panel is comprised of leading finance experts, including CFOs and consumers from accredited organizations, investment banking, accounting and other related firms. The panel provides input on the development of financial standards and strategic educational resources for CARF-Accredited Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC). St. Catherine’s Village was Mississippi’s first CRRC to earn accreditation by CARF.

Kersh has served as CFO of St. Catherine’s Village since 2004.

Kersh is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Global Management Accountant with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Master of Professional Accountancy from the University of Southern Mississippi. Scott serves on the Advisory Board for the College of Business at the University of Southern Mississippi and is an active committee member for the Mississippi Society of CPAs. Scott has been married to his wife Christy for 24 years, and they have two sons, Tyler and Jeremy.