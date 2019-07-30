Knight to lead MCC’s new workforce solutions division

Joseph Knight has been named Meridian Community College’s new vice president for workforce solutions.

Knight, who holds a bachelor of business administration degree in general business and a master’s degree in workforce education leadership from Mississippi State University, has served the College as dean of workforce development since joining MCC in 2013. As dean, he was responsible for managing the College’s Community and Business Development division. He also worked with companies, industrial development groups, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, Twin Districts Workforce Investment Board and economic development representatives to help establish and maintain an environment desirable for the employment community.

Reporting to the Knight will be Dr. Lara Collum, associate vice president for nursing and healthcare education. In her purview will be the divisions of Associate Degree Nursing, Practical Nursing, Health Care Assistant and Health Education programs.

Also, Lori Smith has been named dean of workforce education and supervises the divisions of business, emergency services, industrial and career and technical education support services. As dean, she will report to Knight.

Also in Knight’s area will be Lucy Lamberth, director of workforce grants and development; Jennifer Whitlock, director of adult education; Joy Smith, coordinator of continuing education and Katrina Garett, career center director.