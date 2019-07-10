Lawsuit: Age discrimination, harassment by Moss Point mayor

News outlets report the lawsuit was filed July 2 against Moss Point Mayor Mario King.
Most of the plaintiffs are current or former Moss Point employees. They accuse King of forcing older employees to retire or resign so he could hire millennials. They also claim King misused the city’s taxpayer funds. Some fire department employees allege King told them they’d be fired if they flew the Confederate flag even though they’d never had any association with it or the Mississippi state flag.
WLOX-TV reports King denies the allegations.
Some city employees filed an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint in January . King said in May that the federal investigation didn’t find any violations.
