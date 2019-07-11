Lawsuit: Mississippi mayor used firehouse as motel for sex

The Sun Herald reports the lawsuit against Moss Point Mayor Mario King and the city also accuses him of using a firearm to intimidate and harass a worker.

The lawsuit was filed this month by 11 current and former city employees and a firefighter’s wife. It accuses King of age discrimination, harassment and other wrongdoing.

The newspaper says the mayor didn’t respond to its request for comment.

This is the second lawsuit filed against the mayor in as many months. Alderman Ennit Morris filed a lawsuit against King last month claiming the mayor had him “forcibly” arrested for questioning his expenditures.