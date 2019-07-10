Lighting company to open Mississippi facility, hiring 20

Parmida LED Technologies announced Tuesday that it would open a facility in Indianola.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the state will direct $400,000 in federal community development money for renovations and infrastructure. The state is loaning $1.5 million to Sunflower County to buy a building Parmida will lease. Local governments will offer an estimated $550,000 in property tax abatements over 10 years. The state also pledges $500,000 in income, franchise and sales tax breaks offered to companies locating in economically depressed areas.
Parmida says its first location beyond Paramount, California, will open in about six months and serve the central and eastern United States.
No wage figures were released.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info