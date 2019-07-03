Michael Kimbrell joins Citizens National Bank

Michael Kimbrell has joined the Bank as Rankin County Market President. With 29 years of banking experience, Kimbrell has an extensive background in both retail and commercial banking. He began his career with Deposit Guaranty National Bank as a teller in 1990 and was promoted in 1994 to serve as a lender and manager of

His next 18 years of service in the banking industry were with BankPlus. While Kimbrell originally joined BankPlus as a Branch Manager and Lender, the majority of his experience with the Bank was in the area of commercial lending. After receiving several promotions at Bank Plus, he was ultimately promoted to serve as President of the Bank’s Rankin County Division, where he managed seven locations and over 50 staff members.

For the past three years, Kimbrell has been employed as a Commercial Lender and Senior Vice President with BankFirst Financial Services.

Kimbrell serves as both a Treasurer and Board Member of the Board of The Catholic Foundation in Jackson. In addition, he serves on the board of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Miss., and is active in the Rankin County and Flowood Chambers of Commerce. A graduate of Mississippi State University, Kimbrell received his Bachelor’s of Business Administration degree in 1993, and completed studies at The Graduate School of Banking at LSU in 2010.

He and his wife, Terri, attend St. Paul Catholic Church in Flowood. Citizens National Bank is an independent, Mississippi-based community bank, with 26 locations in the following cities: Flowood, Madison, Ridgeland, Hattiesburg, Laurel Meridian, Quitman, Philadelphia, Columbus, Kosciusko, Carthage, Macon, Southaven, Olive Branch, and Waynesboro.

The Bank has assets in excess of $1.4 billion and manages over $1 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, and transfer of wealth.