Michael Payment joins Memorial Physician Clinics

Michael Payment, MD, FACC, has joined Memorial Physician Clinics in the practice of Cardiology.
Payment is board certified in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease, and Interventional Cardiology. He has more than 21 years of experience specializing in cardiovascular conditions and has been a member of Memorial Medical Staff since 2010. Memorial cardiologists have been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing in treating heart failure for 2018-2019.
Payment received his medical degree, completed his internal medicine internship and residency, and was fellowship trained in cardiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
