Mississippi agency boycotts wildlife group over pump stance

A Mississippi state agency and some vendors are boycotting a hunting event, saying the sponsor isn’t doing enough to support a pumping station to combat flooding in the Mississippi Delta.
The Mississippi Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks voted Monday to withdraw the department it runs from the Mississippi Wildlife Federation’s annual Wildlife Extravaganza, which begins Friday.
The vote came after Gov. Phil Bryant chided the federation on Twitter for not renting a booth to Victoria Darden to lobby for pumps for the south Delta.
A farm equipment dealer now tells The Vicksburg Post that it will give its booth to Darden.
The Mississippi federation said last week that it is reconsidering opposition to the pumps. The federation now wants a study of options to reduce flooding and preserve wetlands.
