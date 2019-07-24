Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association names new leaders

Michael Van Veckhoven has been elected to serve as the 2019-2020 Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Automobile Dealers Association (MADA). Van Veckhoven is the owner of New South Ford and Nissan in Meridian.
As Chairman, Van Veckhoven will serve in the highest elected position for the Association.
Bill Griffis has been elected to serve as Chairman Elect. Griffis is the owner of Griffis Motors in Philadelphia.
Jonathan Allen has been elected to serve as the Secretary-Treasurer. Allen is the owner of Allen Toyota in Gulfport.
Members of the Board of Directors are Leigh Bullock, Bullock Toyota, Louisville; Michael Joe Cannon, Cannon Motors of Mississippi, Oxford; Bobby Dalgo, Crown Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Pascagoula; Jeff Field, Landers Automotive Group, Southaven; Dwayne Blackmon, Dwayne Blackmon Chevrolet, Tupelo; Paxton King, Stan King GM Superstore, Brookhaven; Todd Mixon, Courtesy Motors, Hattiesburg; Trudy Higginbotham Moody, Mercedes-Benz of Jackson, Ridgeland; Jeff Smith, Crossroads Chevrolet, Corinth; Doug Wilson, Wilson Auto Group, Ridgeland; Bo Mandal, Mandal Buick GMC, Galleria BMW, D’Iberville
MADA represents 176 franchise new-car and truck dealers, employing more than 18,473 Mississippians, and providing $6.7 billion in sales, and $430 million in payroll, as well as supporting other local businesses having a significant impact on Mississippi’s economy.
