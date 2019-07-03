Mississippi Boychoir announces new leadership

Mississippi Boychoir has announced the promotion of Katherine Hoitt to the role of Artistic Director. She brings Youth Choir Experience for Boychoir’s 25th Season. Hoitt, a public school choral director, joined the Boychoir last year as an assistant. She brings a lifetime of musical experience to the podium, having spent eight years as a chorister with Mobile’s Singing Children in her Alabama hometown before earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education and choral conducting at the University of Southern Mississippi. She is currently the choir director at the Academy of Innovation in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

For Hoitt singing is about more than the academic development of Boychoir members. “Making music with other human beings can give a person an important sense of self and personal identity,” says Ms. Hoitt. “I believe boys today, more than ever, need an artistic outlet where they can explore their emotions through learning a craft and creating something of which they can be proud.” She is convinced the Mississippi Boychoir experience can be a life-changing one for the young men of our state. “The role that Boychoir can play in the life of a young singer is limitless. It provides young men with a skill set that they can call on throughout their lives, whether they pursue a career in music, or they simply wish to enrich their lives and communities by sharing their talents,” Hoitt says.

Rehearsals for the choir and its new Artistic Director will begin in August for both locations – Jackson and Vicksburg. Hoitt is hopeful to start the fall term with a full complement of singers. The core group that makes up the Mississippi Boychoir is between eight and 15 years of age, with a few younger and older additions. To schedule an audition or learn more, visit Mississippi Boychoir online at www.msboychoir.org.