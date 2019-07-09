Mississippi city will vote on legalizing alcohol

WCBI-TV reports constituents will vote Tuesday on two points – whether to allow the sale of beer and light wine and whether to legalize the sale of liquor.
Chickasaw County Development Foundation Director Sean Johnson started a group called “Houston Forward” and collected enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot.
Johnson says Houston is the only dry town on the Tanglefoot Trail which leaves visitors surprised when they can’t get an alcoholic beverage. He says Houston is losing by not selling alcohol.
The proposal says alcohol won’t be sold after 10:30 p.m. and on Sundays. Only restaurants with professional kitchens, generating more than half of their revenue from food sales can sell alcohol.
