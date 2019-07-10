Mississippi human services director retiring at end of July

John Davis said this week that his last day will be July 31.

He has worked for the agency for 28 years and has been in the top job since Republican Gov. Phil Bryant chose him for it in early 2016.

The agency says Davis has overseen programs that try to connect people on public assistance programs to jobs or education.

Bryant says he will start looking for a successor for Davis, although it’s unclear how long that person would serve. Bryant is term-limited, and a new governor who takes office in January could choose another person to lead Human Services.