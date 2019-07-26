Mississippi judge rules animal cruelty raid unconstitutional

A judge in Mississippi has ruled sheriff’s officials acted unconstitutionally by removing five household pets from a home containing more than 100 animals.
The U.S. Humane Society said in a release last year the Jones County Sheriff’s Office seized 55 dogs and 34 cats from David and Mary Ellen Senne’s property during an animal cruelty call. Among them were five of the couple’s pets.
Judge Dal Williamson recently ruled the Sennes were misled when the five pets were taken.
Court records show a humane society representative told a relative the five pets didn’t have to be surrendered with the others, but officers apparently removed them.
The court denied reconsideration motions by Sheriff Alex Hodge and the humane society.
News outlets report the case will move to trial.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info