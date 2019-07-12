Mississippi Lottery Corporation announces hire of director of communications

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) officially announces the hire of Meg Annison as Director of Communications. Annison, of Jackson, assumed the role July 1, 2019.

In tandem with MLC President Tom Shaheen, Annison will serve as the official MLC spokesperson. She will field all media inquiries related to the corporation and will be available for informational updates.

Annison is a graduate of The University of Mississippi. Previously, she served as House Information Officer for members of the Mississippi House of Representatives and as Communications Director for the Mississippi Speaker of the House.

“I am excited about the addition of Annison to our team,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “Her background and her enthusiasm for the lottery are a good fit for us. Her years of experience in the Mississippi Legislature will help her in the scope of her new role.”