Mississippi lottery seeks help selling the dream of riches

Mississippi’s new lottery is seeking advertising to help sell the tickets.
The state’s Lottery Corp. said in a news release Tuesday that it’s looking for advertising and marketing companies to help build its brand, make advertisements and buy ad space. The deadline for companies to submit proposals is Aug. 22.
The corporation announced in June that it wants to start selling scratch-off tickets by Dec. 1. Sales of tickets for multistate games such as Powerball could begin in 2020, lottery President Tom Shaheen has said.
Mississippi had been one of six states without a lottery, and churches were longtime opponents of creating one. But as the state faced increasing problems with crumbling highways and bridges, lawmakers last year voted to start a lottery to generate money for transportation.
