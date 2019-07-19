Mississippi man sentenced to jail after dogs are starved

A Mississippi man who had dogs that starved has been sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of animal cruelty.
The Natchez Democrat reports 45-year-old Kelvin King of Natchez has also been fined $1,000.
An Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigator, Karren Ewing, said she responded to a call March 18 and found four kennels at the back of some property. Three were closed and had decomposing dog carcasses with no food or water.
She said a malnourished dog was in the fourth kennel.
King testified that he moved and left his dogs on his sister’s property. He said he paid a man to feed the animals and thought they were being tended.
Defense attorney Timothy Blalock says nobody could prove King intentionally starved the dogs.
