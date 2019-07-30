Mississippi Municipal League elects new officers

The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) elected new officers for 2019-2020 at its 88th Annual Conference in Biloxi.

Mayor Billy Hewes of Gulfport ascended to the office of President, and Mayor Errick D. Simmons of Greenville moved to the office of First Vice President. Mayor Carolyn McAdams of Greenwood was elected Second Vice President of MML at the League’s annual election held on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019.

MML President Mayor Billy Hewes stated, “One of the highest honors for anyone is being selected to play a leadership role on behalf of one’s peers. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve MML as President and hope my efforts will help further the mission of improving our organization’s abilities to assist cities in maximizing their potential.”