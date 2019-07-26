Mississippi sales tax holiday begins, includes school items

Mississippi’s annual sales tax holiday starts Friday and runs through midnight Saturday.
For the first time, in addition to clothing, the state won’t be charging its 7% sales tax on school supplies.
That includes backpacks, lunchboxes, calculators and textbooks in addition to pencils, pens, paper, scissors and crayons.
Like with clothing and footwear that were previously part of the holiday since 2009, school supplies must be valued at less than $100.
Lawmakers approved the expansion in the session earlier this year, saying they wanted to give a break to parents and to teachers equipping their classrooms.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue website has a list of items that are eligible for the two-day tax break.
