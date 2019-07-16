Mississippi sales tax holiday includes school supplies

News outlets report school supplies are officially on the tax exemption list for the holiday, which is on July 26 and 27. All clothing, footwear and school supplies under $100 can be purchased minus the 7% state sales tax.
Sen. Chuck Younger co-authored the bill that passed last year and said it’s long overdue.
Younger says if there’s a tax-exempt holiday for firearms, then there should be one to help parents and teachers with school supplies.
The Mississippi Department of Revenue website has a description of items that are eligible for the two-day tax break.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info