Mississippi sees revenue increase in most recent budget year

Newly released information from the Legislative Budget Office shows that’s an increase of about $278 million.
Total state revenue was nearly $6 billion during fiscal 2019, which ended June 30. It was about $5.7 billion in 2018.
Most of the revenue is from tax collections, but the numbers include money the state collected from lawsuits — about $18 million in 2019 and $32 million the year before.
“Great year-end numbers,” Republican Gov. Phil Bryant wrote on Twitter. “Republicans have cut taxes over 50 times in the last eight years.”
It was the best year-end budget report the state has received in years.
The strongest gain was in collection of the “use tax,” which includes taxes people pay for online shopping. That figure increased nearly 27% from 2018 to 2019. Corporate tax collections increased more than 12%.
Mississippi and many other states require legislators to balance the budget each year, although no such requirement exists for Congress and the federal budget. In years when Mississippi revenue falls short of expectations, the governor must make midyear spending cuts.
During the budget year that ran from July 2015 through June 2016, Bryant had to reduce budgets twice because of lagging tax collections.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info