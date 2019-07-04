MSU students join Continental Internship Program in Clinton

Continental Tire has selected Mississippi State University students Sarah Chipley of Vicksburg and James Leggett of Jackson for summer engineering internships in Clinton.

Chipley will focus on product industrialization. Leggett will focus on 5S, a lean manufacturing tool that improves workplace efficiency.

Chipley graduated from Warren Central High School. She is a junior chemical engineering major. Chipley is a member of Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers and the Famous Maroon Band.

Leggett graduated from Jim Hill High School where he finished the International Baccalaureate program in the top of his class. He is a junior chemical engineering major. Leggett is a member of Member of National Society of Black Engineers, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.