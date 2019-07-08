Nearly 90 disciplinary actions in Mississippi real estate

The Clarion Ledger reports the Mississippi Real Estate Commission has issued nearly 90 disciplinary letters this year. About 60 of them were for failure to disclose a misdemeanor criminal conviction. The state has about 10,000 licensed and active real estate professionals.
Since July 1, 2016, the commission has required all applicants for a real estate broker’s or sales license, or those renewing, to undergo a criminal history records check, with fingerprints.
Commission administrator Robert Praytor says 15% to 18% of those filing for a first-time license had a criminal conviction when the system started. Now, it’s about 5%.
