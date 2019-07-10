New chief takes oath of office for Mississippi Choctaw tribe

Cyrus Ben took his oath of office Tuesday, becoming the fifth chief since the tribe received federal recognition in 1945.
Ben is a businessman and former tribal council member. He defeated Chief Phyliss J. Anderson by a wide margin in a runoff election July 2.
Anderson was the first woman to be chief. She was elected in 2011, defeating incumbent Beasley Denson.
The 11,000-member tribe controls three casinos and other businesses. Its reservation stretches across 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares) in parts of 10 Mississippi counties.
