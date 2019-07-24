New member appointed to Board of Health, three others reappointed

Jim Perry of Jackson is the newest member of the Mississippi State Board of Health, appointed by Gov. Phil Bryant for a six-year term.

Perry is a managing director at Wells Fargo Securities where he is head of the Southern Region and the co-head of Structured Finance for the firm’s public finance department. He has led the structuring and execution of more than $15 billion of infrastructure financings across the country.

Perry’s public service experience includes serving as Deputy Chief of Staff and Policy Director for Gov. Haley Barbour and as Legislative Director for U.S. Congressman Roger Wicker. He received a bachelor’s degree in Economics and Government from the University of Virginia.

Bryant also re-appointed Luke Lampton, M.D., FAAFP, of Magnolia; Elaine Anthony, Ph.D., of Madison; and Bobby Moody of Louisville.

Lampton was first appointed to the Board in 2006 and has since served in such positions as Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Ad Hoc Task Force on Hospital Certificate of Need (CON), and Chairman of the Ad Hoc Task Force on Nephrology CON.

Anthony has been a Board member since 2007 and has served on various Board committees such as Audit, Legislative, Primary Prevention and Health Education, the Ad Hoc Task Force on Hospital CON, and the Ad Hoc Task Force on Nephrology CON.

Moody, a former State Legislator, was first appointed to the Board in 2014 and has served on both the Audit and Legislative committees.