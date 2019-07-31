Official: Arson caused fire that destroyed store, warehouse

A fire that destroyed two northeast Mississippi businesses last month has been ruled an arson.
The state fire marshal’s office tells WTVA-TV that the June 26 blaze which destroyed a furniture store and a warehouse for refrigeration equipment was deliberately set.
The massive structure included Thomas Wholesale Furniture and a warehouse for Master-Bilt refrigerated cabinets.
The furniture store is operating a West Point location, while Standex Refrigerated Solutions restarted production at its Master-Bilt division quickly despite the loss of cabinets.
The fire remains under investigation.
