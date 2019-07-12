Perry Miller appointed president and CEO of Richmond International Airport

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Interim CEO, Perry J. Miller, has been appointed President and CEO of Richmond International Airport, effective August 19.
Recently Miller was named Interim CEO by the JMAA Board of Commissioners. For nearly 4 years as the JMAA COO, Miller utilized his 25 plus years of aviation experience to enhance infrastructure and customer experience at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport and Hawkins Field Airport.
Miller was recruited for the Richmond International Airport CEO position prior to assuming the JMAA Interim CEO position.
The JMAA Board of Commissioners has employed a national company to lead the recruitment search for an experienced CEO with assistance from Perry Miller.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info