Prewett graduates from Alabama Banking School

Jay Prewett, Director of Technology Services with Renasant Bank, was among 59 students who graduated from the Alabama Banking School. The graduation ceremony was held at the University of South Alabama in Mobile. This was the school’s 44th session since it began in 1976. Lee Lawson of the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance gave this year’s commencement speech, and Alabama Banking School Director, Chad Jones presented diplomas to the graduates.
The Alabama Banking School is sponsored by the Alabama Bankers Association. During a two-year period, students are taught the latest financial trends and best practices to help them become more knowledgeable bank employees.
Prewett is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelors in Computer Science. He is a member of Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS where he serves as a Sunday school teacher, and is also involved with Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo.
