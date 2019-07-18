“The program is aimed at helping women business owners and operators build healthy financial foundations for themselves and their families,” said Tracey Morant Adams, senior executive vice president. “With women accounting for a significant number of new business starts in the U.S. and serving as the primary breadwinners in their families, The Nest will be a platform for more earnest discussions among women about money. Our goal is to provide information and support so that women are savvy about financial matters.”
“Knowledge is the foundation for sound decision-making. The Nest will be a platform for information-sharing and networking among women who want their businesses and families to grow and thrive,” Morant Adams said.
For more information about The Nest, contact Tracey Morant Adams at TAdams@renasant.com.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info