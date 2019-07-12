Reno-based Eldorado selling casinos in Mississippi, Missouri

Reno-based Eldorado announced Thursday that Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. will buy the Lady Luck Casino in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and the Isle of Capri property in Kansas City, Missouri, for a combined $230 million.

The cash sales are expected to close early next year.

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the deal with Twin River could help fund Eldorado’s $17.3 billion plan to buy Caesars and its more than 30 casinos in the U.S.

The purchase of Las Vegas-based Caesars, announced June 24, followed pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn.

It needs approval by gambling regulators and shareholders.