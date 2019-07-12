Reunion Clubhouse named Clubhouse of Year by Golf Inc Magazine

Reunion Golf & Country Club’s new 33,000 square-foot clubhouse has been named the “Clubhouse of the Year – Top New Private Clubhouse” by Golf Inc. magazine, the world’s only magazine for golf course developers, owners and management company executives. The $16 million clubhouse opened in August 2018 and is the newest luxury amenity to be added to the 2,100-acre private golf community located in Madison, Miss.

Golf Inc. magazine annually recognizes top public and private, new and remodeled clubhouses in their July/August issue. In 2019, a total of nine new public and private clubhouses were honored by the industry-leading publication, with Reunion’s clubhouse named the best-of-the-best for private clubs.

The clubhouse exterior was inspired by a home on the Reunion property, which currently serves as the development’s welcome center. Originally built in 1859, the Italianate-style home was destroyed by fire in 1924, but was later rebuilt. The clubhouse’s distinctive wrap-around porch provides scenic views of the club’s golf course, lakes and the property’s wooded acreage, while also providing additional event space for club gatherings.

The interior of the clubhouse features three unique dining options for members, including a distinctive bar experience. The restaurants are uniquely positioned with Ella Jane’s Pizza Pub offering a casual, family-friendly atmosphere and Kristie’s offering a more formal, yet comfortable a la carte dining experience. the henry is a fun and sophisticated bar that features an incredible wine cellar, the finest whiskey and scotch selections along with a variety of craft beers on tap, paired with a small plate, tapas-style menu. In addition, Reunion is now a premiere wedding and special event venue, as the ballroom can accommodate up to 500 guests or can be sectioned off for any size group.

The outdoor lounging and dining spaces around the clubhouse are enhanced with comfortable furnishings, modern fire pits and unique light fixtures to blend indoor and outdoor transitions.

The clubhouse complements Reunion Golf & Country Club’s award-winning Bob Cupp-designed 18-hole golf course. The 7,400-yard course takes advantage of the property’s wooded acreage with a well-balanced mix of straight holes and challenging doglegs. Open since 2004 and named one of the top golf courses in Mississippi by Golf Digest, the course is set on the former site of the Ingleside Plantation with roots preceding the Civil War.