Ridgeland Cabot Lodge bought for $3.7 million

By MBJ STAFF
The 200-room Cabot Lodge Jackson North, located in Ridgeland, has been sold by MMI Hotel Group to a group of investors for $3.7 million, according to Marcus and Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada.
The investors, including Heritage Hospitality of Ridgeland and Fusion Hospitality of Tupelo, have shut down the hotel and will convert it into a senior-citizen housing facility, according to Marcus and Millichap.
Cabot Lodge Jackson North is at 120 Dyess Rd. in Ridgeland.
Constructed in 1986 on 5.14 acres, the property encompasses 223,898 square feet with a strategic location along Interstate 55.
It is the 22nd largest- hotel in Mississippi, according to records compiled by the Mississippi Business Journal.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info