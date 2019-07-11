Ridgeland Cabot Lodge bought for $3.7 million

By MBJ STAFF

The 200-room Cabot Lodge Jackson North, located in Ridgeland, has been sold by MMI Hotel Group to a group of investors for $3.7 million, according to Marcus and Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada.

The investors, including Heritage Hospitality of Ridgeland and Fusion Hospitality of Tupelo, have shut down the hotel and will convert it into a senior-citizen housing facility, according to Marcus and Millichap.

Cabot Lodge Jackson North is at 120 Dyess Rd. in Ridgeland.

Constructed in 1986 on 5.14 acres, the property encompasses 223,898 square feet with a strategic location along Interstate 55.

It is the 22nd largest- hotel in Mississippi, according to records compiled by the Mississippi Business Journal.