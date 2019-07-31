Rural fire district improves fire rating after passing test

Rural property owners in one Mississippi county may be getting a break on fire insurance premiums.
Local news outlets report firefighters in the Bell Schoolhouse district last week passed a test showing they could deliver more than 30,000 gallons of water to a site in 60 minutes.
Oktibbeha County Fire Coordinator Kirk Rosenhan says the Mississippi State Rating Bureau is lowering the fire rating for the district from a nine to an eight. Access to water has improved because of tanks placed around the county. Lower ratings can mean lower fire insurance rates, although Rosenhan says he doesn’t know how much the decrease will save homeowners.
The water-shuttle test was the last stage in the fire district’s rating process. With about 30 volunteers, it serves residents in northern Oktibbeha County.
