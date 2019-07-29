Rural Lending Co-op hires new employees

Southern AgCredit of Ridgeland, a rural lending cooperative, hired Bradley McDaniel as a loan officer in its Hattiesburg branch and Brittany Miller as an office administrator in its Newton branch.
McDaniel holds a BBA in managerial finance from the University of Mississippi and is a 2017 alumnus of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. Prior to joining Southern AgCredit, he spent 10 years in community banking as a lender. A native of nearby Columbia, McDaniel grew up hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors. He and his wife, Beth, have two children.
Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Mississippi State University. She worked for BankFirst of Newton as a loan assistant prior to joining Southern AgCredit. She is married to Joe Miller of Garlandville and they have two children.
