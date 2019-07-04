Saindon joins Neel-Schaffer

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., announced that Ken Saindon, PE, SE, has joined the firm in the newly created position of Senior Bridge Discipline Practice Leader.
Saindon has nearly 25 years of consulting engineering experience and has worked on dozens of large projects across the country, from a $2 billion rail transit project at the Honolulu Airport to an 8.7- mile, $1 billion light rail project in New York City that serves Kennedy Airport.
Saindon has also managed or provided design services for major bridge projects in Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, North Dakota, Florida, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.
Saindon will be responsible for helping grow the Bridge Design Discipline across Neel-Schaffer’s nine-state footprint and beyond.
Saindon is a Registered Structural Engineer in Texas, Colorado and Utah, and a Registered Professional Engineer in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. He holds two degrees from Texas A&M University, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering – Structural Emphasis, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.
