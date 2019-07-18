School district says tax bump will supplement teacher pay

A Mississippi school district is requesting a local tax increase to give teachers a pay supplement.

WAPT-TV reports the Rankin County School Board advanced the plan Wednesday to give teachers an extra $1,300 a year. County supervisors must approve the request.

The supplement will be in addition to the $1,500 raise that Mississippi lawmakers approved for all teachers in the state for the year that began July 1.

The Rankin County School District will increase taxes about an extra $40 a year on a $200,000 home. A small portion will help pay for school safety and security.

The Mississippi Department of Education does not track how many districts provide local pay supplements for teachers.

Rankin County School District leaders said the extra pay will help retain good teachers.