Slain Ole Miss student recalled as a ‘beautiful soul’

Friends of a slain University of Mississippi student say she was “beautiful soul” with a positive attitude during a vigil outside her former high school in suburban St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that nearly 100 people gathered Thursday outside Lindbergh High School where they passed around a microphone to share memories of Alexandria “Ally” Kostial. Friend Casey Hendrickson described Kostial as “always smiling, laughing and happy.”
The 21-year-old student was found dead Saturday night near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university’s Oxford, Mississippi, campus. Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, is charged with murder.
Visitation for her will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
